Investigation continues into cause of East LA explosion that killed 3 LASD detectives

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A makeshift memorial grows outside a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility in East L.A. as the community mourns the loss of three detectives.

Sheriff's deputies and some members of the public have been visiting the site to pay their respects.

An explosion on Friday took the lives of three detectives, becoming the department's deadliest day since 1857.

READ MORE: Explosion kills 3 LASD deputies in East LA; Santa Monica investigation possibly tied to blast

A deadly explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility in East L.A. left three deputies dead on Friday. Here's everything we know so far.

The three men killed were identified as detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn. They were described as elite members of the Special Enforcement Bureau's Arson Explosives Detail, with a collective 74 years of service. Between them, the three men leave behind 16 children.

LASD said details regarding memorial services will be announced in the coming days.

The investigation into what went wrong continues, with the FBI and ATF assisting, in addition to the state fire marshal, L.A. city fire, and LAPD.

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred. The detectives reportedly believed the device(s) were inert before the explosion.

Agents and detectives investigated a Santa Monica apartment complex in connection with the explosion, but haven't confirmed reports that the explosives came from there.

"The bomb squad went into the parking garage and recovered several grenades, and we didn't have to evacuate," resident Michael Kellman told Eyewitness News on Friday. "And then today, around 2 o'clock, a lot of officers showed up again."

This time, investigators ordered residents to evacuate as they searched a storage locker and at least one apartment unit.

"The only thing I remember from yesterday was getting this weird email from our HOA president saying that inert grenades had been found in the garage," resident Ivan Perkins said.

The HOA president told a resident that a former tenant who had been in the military may have left the explosive devices behind, and a current resident discovered them in her storage locker on Thursday.

"The woman who has lived there for years now had never seen them before, and that they kind of fell as she went in to look for something," Kellman said.

Numerous law enforcement officers were seen going in and out of the garage for hours. Residents were allowed to return home later Friday evening.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna called the department's Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) "the best of the best.''

RELATED: What we know about the elite LASD unit that trains at East LA facility

The SEB is made up of dozens of highly trained, highly specialized deputies who do everything from SWAT standoffs to risky rescues of people in peril in remote areas.

The SEB is made up of dozens of highly trained, highly specialized deputies who handle everything from SWAT standoffs to rescues of people stranded in remote areas.

The specialized unit uses some of the best equipment offered to law enforcement and uses the latest techniques.

Eyewitness News spoke to recently-retired SEB Deputy James Wheeler, who personally knew two of the detectives killed.

"To find out that three of your comrades have died, it just really hurt," Wheeler said. "Everybody saw how inherently dangerous this job is, and I hope that lessons are learned so this never happens again."

Wheeler trained at the facility with explosives used to break down doors. He says at the SEB, training never really stops, and safety is always paramount.

Flags are flying at half-staff across the county and at the state's capitol in honor of the three detectives.

SEE ALSO: Longtime colleague of LASD deputies killed in explosion says they were the 'best of the best'