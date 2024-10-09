WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway after plane crashes on Catalina Island

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 6:05AM
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A plane crashed Tuesday on Catalina Island, authorities confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Details are limited but the crash happened sometime Tuesday evening. It's unclear what caused the crash and details regarding injuries have not been released.

ABC7 has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the Los Angeles County Sheriff - Avalon Station for more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

