Man posed as food delivery driver while burglarizing Irvine homes, police say

Irvine police arrested a Monrovia man they say burglarized homes while posing as a food delivery driver.

Irvine police arrested a Monrovia man they say burglarized homes while posing as a food delivery driver.

Irvine police arrested a Monrovia man they say burglarized homes while posing as a food delivery driver.

Irvine police arrested a Monrovia man they say burglarized homes while posing as a food delivery driver.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine police arrested a Monrovia man they say burglarized homes while posing as a food delivery driver.

Marcus Allen Corner, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of committing numerous residential burglaries in Irvine, police said.

"He usually carried a food bag, which made him appear to be a food delivery driver," police said in a statement announcing the arrest.

Detectives are working with several other law enforcement agencies to see if Corner is tied to other crimes.

Irvine police says the agency alerted the public about the suspect last month on social media when homes in the western part of the city were burglarized.