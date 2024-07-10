Bicyclist fatally struck in Irwindale by driver fleeing police in stolen car, authorities say

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed Tuesday evening in Irwindale by a driver in a reportedly stolen car who was fleeing police, authorities said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a suspect stealing a car from a Toyota dealership in the 3500 block of Peck Road in El Monte. The stolen car appeared to be a Land Rover.

When officers spotted the car they initiated a pursuit but called it off after a minute, according to El Monte police.

Several minutes later, the driver hit a person who was reportedly on a bicycle near Arrow Highway and Rivergrade Road in Irwindale.

One person was taken into custody after the incident. Police did not immediately confirm if that person was the driver of the stolen car.