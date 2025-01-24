Is the air quality in Los Angeles safe after the Hughes Fire, Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire?

Experts warn sensitive groups to take cautionary measures to stay safe from airborne chemicals and debris from the recent fires in Southern California.

Experts warn sensitive groups to take cautionary measures to stay safe from airborne chemicals and debris from the recent fires in Southern California.

Experts warn sensitive groups to take cautionary measures to stay safe from airborne chemicals and debris from the recent fires in Southern California.

Experts warn sensitive groups to take cautionary measures to stay safe from airborne chemicals and debris from the recent fires in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wildfires in Southern California this month have already made air quality in Los Angeles County poor. With the Hughes Fire erupting Wednesday near Castaic Lake and growing to over 10,000 acres, experts are advising sensitive groups to take cautionary measures.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of patients coming in with mild sort of flare-ups of their chronic respiratory diseases," said Dr. Shyam Rao, a pulmonologist at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach.

If the air is clear, is it safe?

Even with thick smoke coming from the Hughes Fire, skies have been clear in many areas, and the air quality forecast has been good. While clear skies might appear safe, Dr. Rao says tiny particulate matter is making breathing more difficult for vulnerable groups.

Toxic dust isn't always visible or detected on air quality monitors. L.A. County health officials say that fire debris in the air may include harmful chemicals - including, in some cases, known carcinogens.

"Fire debris and ash contain harmful substances like heavy metals, asbestos and toxic chemicals. Heavy metals such as lead and arsenic can come from burned electronics and building materials," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Department of Public Health, at a press conference.

Dr. Ferrer listed other wildfire smoke hazards that may currently be present in the air, such as dioxins and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), chemicals known to cause respiratory irritation.

How to stay safe from poor air quality

"Inhaled over a long period of time, [ fire debris ] can lead to chronic changes and can lead to chronic respiratory conditions," said Dr. Rao.

In windy conditions, the air quality can change quickly as dust, dirt and ash are kicked up into the air. Dr. Rao says it will be up to government officials to determine if school activities and sporting events can take place safely outdoors.

For now, Dr. Rao's advice, particularly for sensitive groups like the elderly, pregnant women and children, is to stay inside. If you go outside, Dr. Rao recommends carrying an N95 mask for at least the next few weeks.

MORE: SoCal wildfires pose hidden hazards in the air