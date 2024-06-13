Santa Monica bar manager dies after being punched by patron who had been asked to leave, police say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Venice man was in custody Thursday for allegedly fatally injuring the manager of a Santa Monica bar after being ejected from the business.

Officers were sent to the 2700 block of Main Street, near Jameson's Pub, on a report of "a battery that just occurred," Santa Monica police Lt. Erika Aklufi said in a statement.

"A fight ensued on the street when the Jameson's manager asked several patrons to leave," Aklufi said. "Out on the street, one of the patrons punched the manager, causing him to lose consciousness. When the officers arrived on scene, the manager was not breathing.

"Officers administered CPR until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving measures," Aklufi said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital where he ultimate succumbed to his injuries."

The name of the deceased man was not immediately released.

"All three patrons involved in the incident were initially arrested and booked at the Santa Monica Jail," Aklufi said. "Following a thorough investigation of the incident, the individual responsible for punching the victim was positively identified ..."

The man who allegedly punched the victim was identified as 26-year-old Leonard Hector Korpie, of Venice. Korpie was being held on $2 million bail, police said.

Police did not release the names of the other two suspects, or information what charges, if any, they could face.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Detective Hector Tavera via email at Hector.Tavera@santamonica.gov. Tipsters may also call the watch commander at (310) 458-8427.

City News Service contributed to this report.