Nearly $70,000 raised for Temecula football player left paralyzed from neck down after injury

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old football player from Temecula has received tremendous support from his community after he was left paralyzed from the neck down following a practice injury.

Jason Pugal, a Great Oak High School alumnus, suffered the injury while practicing with his college team in Nebraska.

"He was at a practice, a scrimmage game, and he had a collision. He tackled a receiver and unfortunately, it caused a fracture in his neck," said Pugal's father, Mark Pugal.

Jason was told he had fractured his C-6 vertebra, causing instant paralysis.

"Our hearts are very heavy, and we're all trying to remain as hopeful and faithful as our son is, because he is quite a remarkable individual," said his father.

Following the neck and spinal injury, Jason was flown to Rapid City in South Dakota to undergo emergency surgery. His family created a GoFundMe to help raise money to bring Jason home so he can start rehabilitation.

So far, more than $69,000 has been raised.

"We're just hoping and praying that we are able to get him over to San Diego or Southern California to where we can begin his road to rehab, and we can all be here to support him," said Mark Pugal.

To donate to Jason's GoFundMe, click here.