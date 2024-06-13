Tejano music legend and TV host Johnny Canales dies at 77

Johnny Canales, a Tejano music legend and TV host of El Show de Johnny and Nora Canales, has died at 77, his wife announced on Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Tejano music legend and TV host Johnny Canales has died. He was 77 years old.

His wife, Nora, posted the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

"He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people," she wrote in the post. "His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built."

Canales became a household name with the 1983 debut of "The Johnny Canales Show," which later became known as "El Show de Johnny and Nora Canales."

The show started in Corpus Christi and eventually spread to other areas of Texas. It was a hangout for Tejano artists, and Canales coined the catchphrase, "You got it, take it away."