Johnny Wactor murder: Dozens call for justice as suspects remain at large

Family members, friends and fans marched through North Hollywood Park, hoping to draw attention to the former actor's death.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people gathered at North Hollywood Park Saturday for a march called "A Mile For Johnny," which was meant to draw attention to the ongoing search for the suspects in the murder of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Wactor was fatally shot last month as he was leaving his bartending shift in downtown Los Angeles. LAPD investigators said three men were trying to steal his catalytic converter when Wactor approached them.

Three suspects fled in a vehicle and Wactor died at a local hospital shortly after.

"Going through that together, I'm grateful that I was there for him and he was not alone," said Anita Joy. "That's been the only peaceful thing for his mom and I when we walk."

"I was a fan of his," said Zeke Hindle. "It's just so very sad. He wasn't trying to be a hero, but he was a hero trying to save a life of his friend ... just very sad story ... hits people in their core."

The "Mile For Johnny" walk also called out the city's increasing crime.

"People don't care about people," said James Mottram. "All they care about is the almighty dollar, and by Johnny dying because these [ expletive ] trying to steal his catalytic converter, that just proves all they care about is money."

Wactor's mother attended Saturday's event and thanked the crowd for their support, calling them to action in the name of her son.

Wactor's friends and family believe it's time city leaders acknowledge the growing issue of crime. They say they won't let his death be in vain and don't want anymore innocent lives lost.

"When we band together, that's what gets attention at the top," said Micah Parker, an actor and friend of Wactor. "It's a movement to make a statement to celebrate him and to get justice of Johnny."

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including "Station 19," "NCIS," "Westworld" and the video game "Call of Duty: Vanguard."

Anyone with information on his murder is urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.