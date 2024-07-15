Jordan Addison, ex-USC receiver and current Vikings star, arrested near LAX for alleged DUI

Former USC receiver and current Minnesota Vikings star Jordan Addison was arrested for DUI after being caught asleep at the wheel near LAX.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CNS) -- Former USC receiver and current Minnesota Vikings star Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being caught asleep at the wheel near Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched at about 11:10 p.m. Friday to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking lanes from the westbound 105 Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a CHP statement.

Officers responding to the area reported a white Rolls-Royce blocking the freeway's number one lane "with the driver asleep behind the wheel," according to the CHP.

Addison, 22, was arrested at approximately 11:36 p.m. after a DUI investigation was completed. He was released at 1:36 a.m. Saturday, the CHP added.

The Vikings issued a statement Sunday saying, "We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident."

Prior to attending USC, Addison was a consensus All-American and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as college football's best receiver in 2021 at Pittsburgh. He transferred to USC in May 2022 and was drafted in the first round, the 23rd overall selection, in the 2023 NFL draft by the Vikings.

He caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Addison, driving a Lamborghini Urus, had been pulled over on July 20, 2023 and cited for speed and reckless driving before reporting to his first training camp with the Vikings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident near LAX was urged to call the CHP's West Los Angeles office at 310-642-3939 or, after hours, its Los Angeles Communications Center at 323-259-3200.