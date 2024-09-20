New video shows former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías attack wife outside BMO Stadium

New video released shows former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías charge at his wife and push her into a fence outside BMO Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities have released video of a domestic violence incident involving Julio Urías, months after the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Footage shows Urías rush toward his wife and push her against a fence before they are separated. He then throws a punch with his left hand at his wife and is restrained.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident was recorded by a witness.

Urías pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery in May. He was placed on 36 months of summary probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community labor as well as a 52-week domestic violence counseling course, according to the L.A. City Attorney's Office said.

In addition, Urias, 28, must pay a domestic violence fund fee, not possess any weapons, not use any force or violence, pay restitution to the victim and abide by a protective order.

Urias was originally arrested last September on suspicion of felony domestic violence for the incident that occurred outside BMO Stadium in Exposition Park after an LAFC soccer match.

Police were first alerted by a citizen who reported a man and woman were in a physical altercation.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided in January not to file felony charges and turned the case over to the city attorney to consider misdemeanors.

Urías was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after his arrest and has not played since. He became a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season after he spent the first eight years of his career with the Dodgers.

Urías was also arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of domestic battery. He was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn't prosecuted by the L.A. city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.