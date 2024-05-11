Music Superstar Keith Urban bringing his country sound to Las Vegas residency at Fountainebleau

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- 2024 looks to be a big year for country music superstar Keith Urban. He has new music on the way. And a new set of shows at a new venue in Las Vegas.

He has 38 "Top 10" songs to his credit... 24 of them hitting number one over the past two decades. Next up: "Keith Urban's HIGH in Vegas," 10 performances at Fountainebleau Las Vegas.

I asked him ten shows would be enough to satisfy his fans.

"I'm psyched to get in there and play. We've never done the Fountainebleau before. It's brand new," said Urban. "It feels like it's just the right blend of both to be able to do what I want to do, which is just bring everybody together."

Urban has until October to shape his new show for fans. 'I have sleepless nights endlessly trying to figure out how we can put on a great show for them, something that they're going to gravitate toward getting engaged with and they're going to have the time of their lives. That's all I care about."

He plans to sing some of his number one hits and new songs from his upcoming album, including his latest single, "Messed Up as Me," plus a new duet with Lainey Wilson called "Go Home with You."

"We recorded it in May last year. And I've had to just sit on it," said Urban. "So, I'm relieved that it's finally coming out."

Urban was recently out with wife Nicole Kidman at The Met Gala, and last month with the whole family at the American Film Institute honoring Kidman for her acting career.

"I was so happy for Nic. We all were. I mean, it was a really fitting night to honor her body of work so far," said Urban. "And so grateful we could bring not just our own girls but the whole family. I mean, Nic's sister and her sister's husband and all their kids. Everybody flew over from Australia. It was a beautiful night."

Tickets for Keith's 10 shows at the Fountainebleau are on sale now.