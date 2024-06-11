Kendrick Lamar gives surprise commencement speech at Compton College

The surprise speech marks the rapper's first public appearance following his feud with Drake.

The surprise speech marks the rapper's first public appearance following his feud with Drake.

The surprise speech marks the rapper's first public appearance following his feud with Drake.

The surprise speech marks the rapper's first public appearance following his feud with Drake.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A musical legend made a surprise stop in Compton to congratulate a special group of students in his hometown.

Kendrick Lamar delivered a commencement speech for the Compton College class of 2024 this weekend.

In his first public appearance since his explosive beef with Drake earlier this year, he spoke about how much he appreciates his hometown.

"I'm proud of y'all, I'm proud of the city of Compton, I'm proud of Compton College. Most importantly, I'm proud of the graduates out here," Lamar said.

The rapper started his music career in high school and uses the city as a muse in many of his songs.

"I still believe in Compton. Compton has always been a future for me. I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals, creators, intellectuals," Lamar said. "I've traveled the world, there's no place like this one right here."

Lamar recently announced a one-time show at the Kia Forum on June 19 - the Juneteenth holiday - titled "The Pop Out: Ken and Friends." Tickets sold out quickly with resale sites offering seats starting at around $350.