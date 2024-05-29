Director Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things") and Emma Stone are back in newest collaboration, an absurdist dark comedy

'Kinds of Kindness' trailer: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Jesse Plemons star in dark anthology

"Kinds of Kindness" starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Jesse Plemons is an absurdist dark anthology, in select theaters June 21.

LOS ANGELES -- Fresh off of her Best Actress win for her performance in "Poor Things," Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos are back with a new film, "Kinds of Kindness."

"Kinds of Kindness" is a dark anthological fable featuring an all-star cast, including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

The dark comedy is split into three loosely connected stories.

The movie starts with "The Death of R.M.F.," following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life. The second part, "R.M.F. is Flying" tells the story of a policeman who suspects that his once-missing wife has returned and is a different person. The final story, "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich," centers around a cultist on a mission to find a specific someone with a special ability.

The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and earned a 4.5-minute standing ovation. Jesse Plemons won the Cannes award for Best Actor.

Watch Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe in the "Skinny Men Are The Most Ridiculous Thing" clip below.

Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe in 'Kinds of Kindness' 'Skinny Men Are The Most Ridiculous Thing' clip

The Searchlight Pictures film hits select theaters June 21.

