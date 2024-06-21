Koreatown resident runs into burning home to save his beloved dog named Marty McFly

A Koreatown resident ran into a burning home to save his beloved dog, a 15-year-old Maltese named Marty McFly.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and his dog are safe after a fire ripped through a house in Koreatown Friday morning.

The blaze happened just before 10 a.m. near Kenmore Avenue and San Marino Street.

The man had escaped the fire but re-entered the burning home to rescue his beloved dog, a 15-year-old Maltese named Marty McFly, named after the iconic "Back to the Future" character.

But the intense heat and smoke forced the man out again. Thankfully, it turned out Marty McFly was able to safely escape the flames.

The man was treated at the scene for smoke exposure and other minor injuries. A firefighter suffered a cut to her hand and was also treated.

Fire investigators suspect a handful of small lithium-ion batteries in the patio may have started the fire.