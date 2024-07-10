Here are the Kroger and Albertsons stores in SoCal that could be sold if they merge

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Kroger and Albertsons on Tuesday released a list of 579 stores that would be sold off under a proposed mega-merger of the grocery giants, including 63 locations in California.
The vast majority of the California locations are in Southern California.
According to Bloomberg, Kroger CEO sent a memo to employees at all of the affected stores notifying them of the plans to spin off the locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers if the merger goes through. All employees are expected to be able to maintain their employment with C&S, officials have said.
The merger is being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission, which claims the proposed $24.6 billion merger would lead to higher grocery prices through a reduction in marketplace competition, and also potentially negatively affect workers.
Kroger has denied such claims, insisting that no stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities would be closed, and claiming that "customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices" through the merger.
The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents grocery workers, issued a statement Tuesday saying it continues to oppose the merger.
"Today's announcement changes nothing,'' according to the union. "The merger is not a done deal, far from it. We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago -- because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal. The merger proposal was rejected in January and February by the Attorneys General from the states of Colorado and Washington and the Federal Trade Commission. We applaud their actions. They have been in possession of this proposed divestiture list, made public today by the companies, for months and that did not change their opposition to the proposed merger. These legal challenges to the proposed merger are moving forward with hearings beginning at the end of July and scheduled to go through September."
Vons - 5671 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills
Pavilions - 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills
Pavilions - 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank
Vons - 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank
Vons - 820 Arneill Road, Camarillo
Vons - 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
Vons - 3439 Via Montebello, Carlsbad
Albertsons - 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson
Vons - 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
Pavilions - 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
Albertsons - 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point
Vons - 2606 Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar
Albertsons - 2899 Jamacha Road, El Cajon
Albertsons - 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach
Albertsons - 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
Vons - 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood
Vons - 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta
Pavilions - 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla
Vons - 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta
Pavilions - 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
Albertsons - 1500 N H St, Lompoc
Vons - 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach
Vons - 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos
Albertsons - 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles
Vons - 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
Vons - 3461 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
Vons - 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
Vons - 6571 W 80th St, Los Angeles
Pavilions - 29211 Heathercliff Road, Malibu
Vons - 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Pavilions - 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey
Vons - 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose
Albertsons - 730 Quintana Road, Morro Bay
Albertsons - 541 S Reino Road, Newbury Park
Pavilions - 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach
Pavilions - 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach
Albertsons - 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge
Vons - 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
Albertsons - 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert
Albertsons - 1751 N Sunrise Way Ste 1, Palm Springs
Vons - 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
Pavilions - 7 Peninsula Ctr, Palos Verdes Peninsula
Albertsons - 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
Pavilions - 989 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
Pavilions - 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego
Vons - 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
Vons - 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego
Vons - 2495 Truxtun Road Ste 100, San Diego
Safeway - 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro
Vons - 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro
Vons - 163 S Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara
Vons - 9643 Mission Gorge Road, Santee
Pavilions - 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
Pavilions - 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
Albertsons - 543 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley
Vons - 25850 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch
Vons - 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City
Vons - 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
Vons - 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga
Vons - 6040 Telegraph Road, Ventura
Pavilions - 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills
Pavilions - 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
Albertsons - 23893 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar