9th Annual La Bulla Celebrates LA's Largest Lucha Libre Art and Music Festival

PLAZA DE LA RAZA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Walt Disney Animation Artist Antonio Pelayo proudly presents the 9th Annual "La Bulla" Festival, returning for one night on August 3.

As LA's largest Lucha Libre Art & Music Festival, La Bulla promises an action-packed evening filled with vibrant cultural celebrations, supporting local artists and communities.

This year's festival offers an immersive and multifaceted experience that truly represents LA's unique style and heritage.

The festival will feature an immersive art exhibit curated by legendary graffiti artist Man one, including works from Emmy-nominated writer, two-time Pulitzer Finalist, and acclaimed cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz.

Attendees can expect to thrill to the live wrestling action powered by former Lucha Underground star Lil' Cholo and the House of Lucha, showcasing the incredible athleticism and skill of Lucha Libre wrestlers.

Two stages will feature performances by cumbia bands and DJs, hosted by actor Anthony Hernandez and radio personality Calipso Aranda, ensuring the music keeps the festival's energy high and the crowd moving all night long.

La Bulla is a celebration of culture and a charitable event benefiting the Pelayo Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring artists and enriching communities.

It's an event not to be missed for anyone looking to dive into the dynamic world of Lucha Libre and celebrate the creativity and diversity of the local community.

Join us for a night of cultural celebration, artistic expression, and action-packed entertainment at La Bulla on August 3 in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now.