LA councilmember calls for testing to address lead contamination in Watts water

A Los Angeles councilmember called for immediate testing, reporting and remediation to address alarming levels of lead contamination in drinking water found in homes in the Watts area.

A Los Angeles councilmember called for immediate testing, reporting and remediation to address alarming levels of lead contamination in drinking water found in homes in the Watts area.

A Los Angeles councilmember called for immediate testing, reporting and remediation to address alarming levels of lead contamination in drinking water found in homes in the Watts area.

A Los Angeles councilmember called for immediate testing, reporting and remediation to address alarming levels of lead contamination in drinking water found in homes in the Watts area.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker Tuesday called for immediate testing, reporting and remediation to address alarming levels of lead contamination in drinking water found in homes in the Watts area.

The councilman, who represents the 15th District, encompassing Watts and other Harbor neighborhoods, introduced a motion Tuesday that, if approved, would instruct the Department of Water and Power and the city's Housing Authority to investigate and address the contamination issues. LADWP personnel would also be tasked with identifying the sources of lead exposure and to repair all affected areas in Watts.

Additionally, the Housing Authority would create a strategy to communicate with residents about any efforts and progress being made to ensure their safety.

The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Heather Hutt, and it is expected to be heard by the Energy and Environment Committee at a future date.

A recent study conducted by the Better Watts Initiative revealed that some water samples contained lead concentrations much higher than what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deems normal, a level of 15 parts per billion. Higher levels require mandatory infrastructure repairs and public notifications under the agency's guidelines.

"The findings brought to light by the Better Watts Initiative are deeply concerning. This is about the health and safety of our neighbors, our friends, and our families," McOsker said in a statement. "Like all Angelenos, the people of Watts should have a safe and healthy environment to call home and that undoubtedly includes access to safe, clean water."

In 2016, the Watts Labor Community Action Committee launched the Better Watts Initiative, a collaborative for environmental justice in Watts. Over the course of four months, volunteers -- residents of the area as well as students from UCLA and USC -- gathered more than 500 water samples throughout the neighborhood.

"We've waited for so long to have an elected official in the 15th Council District who genuinely cares about long-term environmental justice issues," Tim Watkins, president and CEO of the WLCAC, said in a statement. "Clean water should be the bare minimum for every community, and the Better Watts Initiative is proud to have shed light on this issue because anything less than clean water is unacceptable."