LA County sheriff's deputy died from 'effects of methamphetamine,' medical examiner finds

Deputy Jonathan Stewart had been with the department since 2006 and leaves behind a wife and three children.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released medical examiner records show that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died nearly two months ago from the effects of methamphetamine; the on-duty incident was described by authorities at the time as an "unexpected passing."

Deputy Jonathan Stewart, 41, was pronounced dead at the sheriff's South L.A. station around 9 p.m. April 27 after an ambulance responded to a report of an "unresponsive deputy."

According to the the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's website, the manner of death was an accident.

No other details were released by the coroner or the Sheriff's Department. The case remains open, according to the website.

Stewart joined the department as a custody assistant in 2006 and graduated from the academy the following year. At the time of his death, he had been most recently working as a field training officer in South L.A.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Stewart. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"Jonathan dedicated a decade serving the South Los Angeles community, he was respected and highly regarded by his peers and supervisors for his unwavering commitment," the department said.

Stewart is survived by his wife and three children.

A procession was held as the deputy's body was transported from the sheriff's station in the Athens area to the medical examiner's headquarters in Boyle Heights, with dozens of patrol units lining the route.