Dodger Mookie Betts to sign autographs at Dick's Sporting Goods in Glendale Wednesday

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- And the Los Angeles Dodgers victory tour across Southern California continues after their huge World Series win over the Yankees. Right fielder Mookie Betts will make an appearance at Dick's Sporting Goods in Glendale.

Betts is scheduled for a meet-and-greet Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the store located at 200 W. Broadway, the baseball star posted on his Instagram stories.

He will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

According to the company, special wristbands will be handed out to the first 150 people to show up at the store beginning at 9 a.m. These wristbands will allow the holder to attend the appearance and receive an autograph.

Betts is the latest Dodger to celebrate the team's 8th World Series title by spending time with fans.

Hundreds of Dodger fans lined up outside a Raising Cane's in Alhambra Monday morning to get a chance to see Kike Hernández. The center fielder picked up a shift as a fry cook and worked the register.

Throngs of fans lined up early Monday at the Raising Cane's restaurant in Alhambra to get a glimpse of Kike Hernández and to keep this Dodger celebration going strong!

During his appearance, Hernández talked about that feeling when the team was on the buses during the World Series victory parade and saw the sea of blue waiting for them.

"I had a smile from ear to ear the entire time, and that's just pure joy, pure happiness. As much as I was happy about it, I was happy for the city and this fan base, because they deserved the parade as much as we did. I was just glad we able to get one," he said.

Fans who flocked to the location said this World Series title was extra special because during the 2020 championship year, the Dodgers won but there was no celebration - 2024 makes up for that.

This Raising Cane's location was where Betts worked a shift before the season began in March.

Also on Monday, World Series Game 5 hero Walker Buehler made an appearance at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Cerritos. Many of the fans endured cold temperatures to camp out overnight to meet the pitcher.