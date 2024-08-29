Gold Shohei Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead selling for up to $20,000 on eBay

The Dodgers gave away a wildly in-demand bobblehead of Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy, and if you're looking to get your hands on one, get ready to spend some serious cash.

The Dodgers gave away a wildly in-demand bobblehead of Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy, and if you're looking to get your hands on one, get ready to spend some serious cash.

The Dodgers gave away a wildly in-demand bobblehead of Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy, and if you're looking to get your hands on one, get ready to spend some serious cash.

The Dodgers gave away a wildly in-demand bobblehead of Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy, and if you're looking to get your hands on one, get ready to spend some serious cash.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking to get your hands on the Shohei Ohtani bobblehead, be prepared to shell out some serious cash.

Fans lined up for hours before Wednesday's game to get the latest Dodgers bobblehead, which features the Japanese superstar holding his dog Decoy, who has built a cult following over the past nine months.

The first 40,000 fans got one for free and roughly 2,000 of those bobbleheads are gold, boosting the demand -- not to mention the value -- even further.

While many fans keep the memorabilia, others are already taking it to the resale market.

On eBay, the lowest price for an Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead is $200.

If you want the gold edition, the highest price Eyewitness News found was a whopping $20,000.

Ohtani was met with a thunderous ovation when he led off the bottom of the first inning, then hit his 42nd home run despite being way out in front of a Corbin Burnes slider. He added a single in the third and stole third base for his 41st steal. He reached once more on a fielder's choice in the fifth and picked up stolen base No. 42, putting himself back on pace to become the first 50-50 player in baseball history.

It wasn't enough to upstage Decoy.

"I heard that Decoy was going to throw out the first pitch, and I'm impressed that that dog was already that trained," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I guess if it's Shohei's dog, nothing should be surprising."

ESPN contributed to this report.

