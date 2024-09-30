Suspect in deadly LA Metro bus hijacking refuses to go to court; judge issues extraction order

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspect in the hijacking of a Los Angeles Metro bus that left a passenger dead did not appear in court Monday after refusing to attend, officials said.

Eyewitness News was told a judge issued an extraction order to get 51-year-old Lamont Campbell to appear on Tuesday.

Campbell was arrested last week and was booked on suspicion of murder and remains in custody without bail.

Police said Campbell hijacked the Line 81 bus, which was carrying the driver and two passengers, and led authorities on a chase. After a pursuit, the bus came to a stop in downtown L.A. and Campbell surrendered.

One of the passengers, identified as Anthony Rivera, was killed in the incident. Friends and family held a memorial service for him over the weekend.

They said Rivera was only a few blocks from his home when the gunman got on the bus.

"He was just trying to get home from his very long shift as a parking lot attendant at Dodger Stadium," Rivera's cousin Sarah Beck said Saturday. "All he wanted to do was just get home safely, but he never made it home."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.