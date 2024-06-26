LA Rams Training Camp ticket registration now open

Stop by and say hello to the ABC7 Street Team on Thursday, July 25, and Thursday, August 1.

If you plan on attending, you can expect two things: fun and football!

If you plan on attending, you can expect two things: fun and football!

If you plan on attending, you can expect two things: fun and football!

If you plan on attending, you can expect two things: fun and football!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Get ready, Rams fans! Ticket registration for this year's training camp is officially open.

The camp will be held on the Loyola Marymount University campus in Westchester from July 25 until August 3 and will feature eight practices. It's completely free and open to the public, but fans must register and have a valid ticket to attend.

How can I get tickets?

You can claim a ticket now by visiting the L.A. Rams Training Camp website.

What can I expect?

If you plan on attending, you can expect two things: fun and football!

The Entry Experience and Fan Zone will open one hour and 10 minutes before every weekday practice and an hour and 40 minutes prior to weekend practices. All open practices will feature photo and autograph opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, giveaways, family-friendly activities and more.

The Fan Zone will feature a mini football field, kid-friendly combine-like activities, a DJ and other activities. Youth football clinics and flag football games led by Rams Youth Engagement Coaches will be held for guests under 18.

Join the ABC7 Street Team at the L.A. Rams Training Camp practices on Thursday, July 25, and Thursday, August 1. Be sure to stop by and say hello!

Click here to learn more.