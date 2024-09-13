WATCH LIVE

LAFD battles massive fire at apartment building in Chinatown; 1 person critically injured

Friday, September 13, 2024 12:14PM
At least one person was critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a multi-level apartment building in Chinatown, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was critically injured after a massive fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building in Chinatown, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire erupted shortly before 4 a.m. at a multi-level structure in the 800 block of North Bunker Hill Avenue, officials said.

Video from AIR7 showed dramatic flames spewing from the upper floors of the building and through the roof.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

