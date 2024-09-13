LAFD battles massive fire at apartment building in Chinatown; 1 person critically injured

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was critically injured after a massive fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building in Chinatown, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire erupted shortly before 4 a.m. at a multi-level structure in the 800 block of North Bunker Hill Avenue, officials said.

Video from AIR7 showed dramatic flames spewing from the upper floors of the building and through the roof.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.