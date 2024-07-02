Woman wanted for murder after man struck by vehicle in Lancaster, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old woman accused of killing a man in Lancaster in April.

Erika Zimmerman is wanted for murder in the death of Louie Cervantes, 46, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.

On April 11, deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to the 1600 block of Valeport Avenue after a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Cervantes was lying on the ground in the middle of the street and was being helped by a bystander when deputies arrived, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New details on the case were released a few days after Cervantes' death. Authorities said he had been involved in a "domestic dispute" and was struck by vehicle. Cervantes died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help in finding Zimmerman, who at the time was wanted for questioning and not officially named a suspect.

Zimmerman is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. She is said to frequent Rosamond.

Anyone with information on Zimmerman's whereabouts are asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.