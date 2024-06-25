17-month-old Lancaster boy died from effects of fentanyl, medical examiner determines

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-month-old Lancaster boy died earlier this year from the effects of fentanyl, the medical examiner has determined.

Justin Bulley died at his mother's home in February.

At the time, his father - who was trying to get custody of the boy - said Justin ingested fentanyl that was left around his mother's home.

The medical examiner has now confirmed the drug was the cause of his death and has ruled the manner of death as an accident.

No charges have been filed at this time.