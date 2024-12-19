LAPD asks for help in finding missing 13-year-old who did not return home from Reseda school

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Police sought the public's assistance Wednesday in locating a 13-year-old girl last seen by her family at their North Hills residence before heading to school in Reseda.

Naomi Daniella Santos left her residence in the 8700 block of Langdon Avenue around 8 a.m. last Friday to head to Magnolia Science Academy in the 18200 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Naomi was supposed to take public transportation to meet her mother after school near Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue but never showed up.

She was described as a 5-foot-tall Hispanic girl weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and carrying a blue backpack.

Police said Naomi's family is growing concerned about her well-being and is seeking the public's help in finding her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Naomi was urged to contact LAPD Mission Area Juvenile detectives at 818-838-9810 or 818-383- 9800. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 877-527- 3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.