LAPD chase of alleged stolen car ends with multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin Hills

An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a violent multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills.

An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a violent multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills.

An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a violent multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills.

An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a violent multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills.

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a violent multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills.

The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard. Officers were briefly chasing two young girls in an alleged stolen Kia, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the driver of the stolen car was traveling recklessly before they collided with a Chevy truck and a BMW.

"They both had the green light in the intersection... and the suspect vehicle ran the red light at the intersection of La Brea and Obama," said Sgt. Kevin Ahlemeir

Both of the drivers in the other vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects were taken into custody.