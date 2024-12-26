LAPD cruiser crashes into motorcyclist in downtown LA area

An LAPD cruiser hit a motorcyclist near downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon sending that person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

An LAPD cruiser hit a motorcyclist near downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon sending that person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

An LAPD cruiser hit a motorcyclist near downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon sending that person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

An LAPD cruiser hit a motorcyclist near downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon sending that person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD cruiser hit a motorcyclist near downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon sending that person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident happened on Hooper Avenue and Washington Blvd. shortly after 12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash happened right next to the tracks of the Metro Blue Line, temporarily shutting down service between San Pedro and Washington Stations, according to the transportation agency. Service has been restored since.

No further details were immediately available.