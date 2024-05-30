Large cache of illegal fireworks seized at Gardena home

With the Fourth of July just weeks away, a large cache of illegal fireworks was seized after a search warrant was served at a home in Gardena.

With the Fourth of July just weeks away, a large cache of illegal fireworks was seized after a search warrant was served at a home in Gardena.

With the Fourth of July just weeks away, a large cache of illegal fireworks was seized after a search warrant was served at a home in Gardena.

With the Fourth of July just weeks away, a large cache of illegal fireworks was seized after a search warrant was served at a home in Gardena.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- With the Fourth of July holiday just weeks away, a large cache of illegal fireworks was seized at a home in Gardena.

A search warrant was served at the home on West 146th Street Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, but it's not clear what the warrant was for. A bomb squad arrived shortly after.

AIR7HD was over the scene as officers swarmed the property. They found the stash inside the garage.

No arrests have been made in connection with possession of the fireworks.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News it all started around 5 p.m. and that authorities were there for several hours, taking inventory and loading up a panel truck with the large quantity of fireworks.

Nobody was home in the unit where the fireworks were found, but some residents in the area were evacuated.

One neighbor said he wasn't surprised about the bust ahead of the Fourth of July, saying that he expects it to happen more often.

"Probably... It's been happening for a long time," said David Moreno.