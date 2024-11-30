New EV models adding off-road features, capability

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- By now you've probably seen the Ford Mustang Mach-E out on the road, after it first arrived for the 2021 model year. The sleek 4-door SUV blends a legendary model name with electric power.

Now, a new variation of Ford's electric muscle car has arrived: the Mach-E Rally. It does just fine on pavement, but it can also leave the road.

This is not a "4x4" in the strict sense, but the Rally package gives the Mach-E some degree of capability in the dirt, not to mention distinctive looks. This new take on an EV was inspired by the Ford rally cars that have competed at high speeds in grueling conditions around the world.

For visuals, not only is there an inch more ground clearance than a regular Mach-E GT, but special Michelin CrossClimate tires are mounted on an iconic wheel design, painted white. There's even protection underneath to help prevent the vehicle from being damaged by gravel. The Rally option adds an additional $6,000 to the price of a Mach-E GT, for a total base sticker of $61,890.

Alas, most Mach-E Rallys will stay on the pavement most of the time in the real world. Just like a lot of off-road trucks never actually go off road.

Basically, a lot of people have replaced their gasoline-powered cars in recent years with electric ones. It makes sense, then, to offer vehicles that people will use in different ways. For example, people who may occasionally want to leave the pavement.

Hyundai has been going gangbusters with its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, and the newest variation is the 2025 XRT model, another EV meant to venture off into the rough stuff.

Here too, a more aggressive look, thanks to a suspension lift, and tires suited to the task of trekking over rocks and such. The visuals are a little more subtle than what Ford came up with, but do help it stand out from other Ioniq 5 models. And of note, Hyundai also has experience in worldwide rally competition. The new Ioniq 5 XRT carries a base sticker price of $56,875.

As the share of the overall vehicle population continues to increase for EVs, we're merely seeing more variations aimed at suiting different tastes and needs. Whether you actually want to go off road - or just look as though you could.