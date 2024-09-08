LAX to receive nearly $40 million in federal funding

Of the $39.7 million coming to LAX, about $15.8 million will be used for sound insulation equipment for 400 homes affected by airport noise.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Airports across the county will receive more than $2 billion in federal grants, of which nearly $40 million will support noise mitigation efforts, infrastructure improvements and the purchase of electric buses at LAX, White House officials announced.

Of the $39.7 million coming to LAX, about $15.8 million will be used for the purchase and installation of sound insulation equipment for 400 homes affected by airport noise exposure, according to the department. Another $14 million will support LAX's Airfield & Terminal Modernization Project, known as the ATMP, and Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program.

The ATMP is a multi-billion-dollar group of projects focused on airfield, terminal and landside improvements, aimed to be completed prior to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games hosted by the city of L.A. Federal funding will be geared toward the reconfiguration of taxiways and runways to meet current Federal Aviation Administration design standards, as well as to improve transportation access to and from the airport, according to LAX's website.

Created in 2004, VALE helps airports meet state-related air quality responsibilities under the Clean Air Act. Through VALE, airports can use Airport Improvement Program funds and Passenger Facility Charges to finance low emission vehicles, refueling and recharging stations, gate electrification and other airport air-quality improvements.

LAX also received $9.9 million in discretionary funding for the purchase of electric buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration announced $1.9 billion for 519 grants in 48 states, as well as U.S. territories, under its Airport Improvement Program. Another $269 million of supplemental discretionary grants will support 62 projects at 56 U.S. airports.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is funding projects across the country that are making airports safer and more efficient for the passengers who travel through them and for the airport and airline employees who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make these complex systems run as smoothly as possible," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

"The grants we're announcing today will improve airfield operations for dozens of airports and help ensure the U.S. retains its global leadership in aviation," he continued.

According to the Department of Transportation, the funds support a variety of projects related to airport safety, sustainability improvements, and airport noise reduction. For the first time, grants were also awarded to airports testing technology aimed at reducing, mitigating and removing contaminants caused by Aqueous Film Forming Foam, or AFFF, as well as "forever" chemicals known as PFAS.

"Today, we invest in our future-enhancing safety, improving sustainability and ensuring our infrastructure meets the needs of the traveling public," FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin said in a statement. "This funding helps ensure traveler safety, reduces the environmental impacts on communities and builds more resilient airports nationally."