At least 2 killed, dozens injured in massive fireworks explosion in Mexico

MEXICO (KABC) -- At least two people were killed and dozens were injured Monday in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas during an explosion that was reportedly caused by fireworks.

The incident happened in the border city of Reynosa around 12:50 p.m., according to authorities.

Dozens of properties and vehicles in the area were damaged, and a nearby high school had to be evacuated. The campus was damaged in the explosion, but no one was injured, according to authorities.

Surveillance footage from a transportation business shows the moment the building exploded. It's unclear what the structure housed.

The Tamaulipas state government said that it had no knowledge or prior complaints indicating the sale or storage of fireworks.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.