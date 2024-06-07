Legendary KROQ DJ Richard Blade receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary KROQ DJ Richard Blade was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Richard Blade helped start the KROQ alternative music phenomenon in the 1980s. Now, fans - and Hollywood - are saying thank you.

Blade started at KROQ in 1982 and went on to champion the alternative rock music scene in Southern California. He was honored June 6 with a star in a Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A loud and loyal group of fans gathered to celebrate the unveiling. Blade said he credits his success to those fans - who like him, loved the KROQ bands and their music.

"We all owe a debt to Richard," said rock star Billy Idol. "He was there, we all did in-stores, we share the craziness of the '80s!"

"Everyone loves Richard Blade," said Jimmy Kimmel. "I've never heard anyone say anything negative about him, not even once."

Blade recounted his days from arriving in Los Angeles from England and had a hard time believing an event like this was happening.

"I feel a little imposter syndrome, I shouldn't be here, I don't deserve it," said Blade.

A voice from the crowd yelled "Yes you do!" which had the group erupt in cheers and applause.

"Thank you so much for listening," said Blade. "You stopped me from getting a real job. I love you!"

Blade asked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce if his star could be on Vine Street, so he could be close to the legendary music venue The Palace, which is now the Avalon.