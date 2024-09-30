Line Fire flare up prompts new evacuation orders in San Bernardino County

A Line Fire flare up in San Bernardino county prompted new evacuation orders Sunday afternoon, more than three weeks after it was initially ignited.

A Line Fire flare up in San Bernardino county prompted new evacuation orders Sunday afternoon, more than three weeks after it was initially ignited.

A Line Fire flare up in San Bernardino county prompted new evacuation orders Sunday afternoon, more than three weeks after it was initially ignited.

A Line Fire flare up in San Bernardino county prompted new evacuation orders Sunday afternoon, more than three weeks after it was initially ignited.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A flare up in the Line Fire prompted new evacuation orders Sunday afternoon in San Bernardino county, more than three weeks after it initially started.

The evacuation orders are in place for the community of Seven Oaks, Barton Flats area including all campgrounds and cabins in the area.

The Line Fire has burned more than 40,200 acres since it was initially reported on Sept. 5 and has damaged at least 4 structures. As of Sunday at 5 p.m, containment of the fire was at 83%.

It is actively burning in the Bear Creek drainage and has produced a lot of smoke. Smoky conditions are expected in the Big Bear Valley over the next few days.

Highway 330 remains closed in both directions from Highland Ave to Live Oak as fire crews are still active in the area.

According to CalFire, the cause of the fire is arson. Norco resident Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, is accused of deliberately igniting the Line Fire on Sept. 5 near Baseline Road in Highland. He now faces nine felony charges and is being held without bail.

The Line Fire is one of three massive wildfires in Southern California.