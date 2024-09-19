At least 234 structures destroyed in 3 massive Southern California wildfires

At least 234 structures have been destroyed in the Southern California's three largest wildfires, officials said.

At least 234 structures have been destroyed in the Southern California's three largest wildfires, officials said.

At least 234 structures have been destroyed in the Southern California's three largest wildfires, officials said.

At least 234 structures have been destroyed in the Southern California's three largest wildfires, officials said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least 234 structures have been destroyed in Southern California's three massive wildfires, officials said.

The Bridge, Line and Airport fires are the three largest active wildfires in the state. Combined, they have scorched more than 117,500 acres, but crews have managed to make good progress on the flames amid cooler temperatures.

Containment for the Bridge Fire grew to 49% Thursday, after evacuation orders were downgraded to a warning for the Mount Baldy and Wrightwood areas. About 73 structures were destroyed by that blaze.

In Riverside and Orange counties, the Airport Fire has destroyed 160 structures. More than 100 of those are homes.

The Line Fire remains the least destructives of the three fires, but it has scorched more than 3,900 acres in San Bernardino County.