Loma Linda could soon lift ban on new drive-thru restaurants

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A moratorium on new drive-thru restaurants that's been in place for close to a decade in the city of Loma Linda could soon be coming to an end.

The city council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance that would repeal the moratorium on drive-thru restaurants, paving the way for new business.

Mayor Phill Dupper said the city has lost out on several new businesses that were potentially looking at building establishments within the city but decided against it because of regulations that prohibited new drive-thru establishments.

"In looking at the past couple of years, and also looking at the future in terms of our revenue and fiscal stability, we want to make sure we're taking care of our business owners," Dupper said. "We're a business-friendly climate, (and that) translates into being able to take care of our residents."

The ban on new drive-thru restaurants was approved unanimously by the city council in 2014, partly because of the city being a so-called "blue zone." Cities with that moniker are known for having residents with active lifestyles and healthy eating habits.

"We (had) identified drive-thru restaurants as being some of those lower-end unhealthier choices," said Dupper, who originally voted in favor of the ban in 2014.

But he says times have changed. Not only did the pandemic show how crucial the drive-thru model was for businesses, but so many restaurants offer healthier choices anyway.

"The reality is that nowadays you see things that are high-end and very healthy," Dupper said.

A first-reading on the ordinance is set for Tuesday evening. A final vote is expected to take place on July 9.