Man injured after police open fire at Metro station in Long Beach

An investigation is underway after a man was injured when police opened fire at a Metro station in Long Beach.

An investigation is underway after a man was injured when police opened fire at a Metro station in Long Beach.

An investigation is underway after a man was injured when police opened fire at a Metro station in Long Beach.

An investigation is underway after a man was injured when police opened fire at a Metro station in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was injured when police opened fire at a Metro station in Long Beach Wednesday night.

Long Beach police said the shooting happened near 5th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police did not immediately release details on the confrontation, but witnesses said a man walking near the station was seen taking a firearm from his backpack and placing it in his waistband.

When officers arrived, there was a confrontation and police opened fire on the man. The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Crime scene tape cordoned off the area as police investigated.