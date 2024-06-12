Take a look at the world's first Tesla Cybertruck patrol vehicle

The Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle, created by California-based UP.FIT, could come to a police department near you.

Some local police departments are already using Tesla Model Ys, but could the Cybertruck be next?

The Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle was created by California-based UP.FIT, which specializes in decking out Teslas for wider fleet use. Earlier this year, the Anaheim Police Department rolled out six Tesla patrol vehicles as part of its fleet.

The new Cybertruck, which is touted as the world's first, can be customized for tactical, military or search and rescue missions.

The interior can also be redesigned to support more crime-busting gear including weapons and specialty tools storage, prisoner partitions and K-9 enclosures. It also comes with optional upgrades for extreme off-road usage.

The Anaheim City Council approved the $320,000 pilot program six weeks ago. Gallacher said two of the new police units are ready to go. The other four Teslas will be launched once they're ready.

According to the company, they have already received interest from departments and other agencies for its Cybertruck police cruiser.

Shipments could start as soon as late 2024.