Man dies after shootout with LAPD at end of chase in West Adams

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man has died after he was wounded in a shootout with Los Angeles police at the end of a chase in West Adams, officials said Wednesday.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Aundre Jones. He had been hospitalized after the shooting that occurred early Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of West Boulevard, but he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The violent series of events unfolded around 12:17 p.m. Tuesday when police were called about a domestic violence suspect in a white Maserati who was apparently following an alleged victim riding on a city DASH bus in the San Pedro area.

Officers found the Maserati on the northbound 110 Freeway and attempted to pull the suspect over. He briefly pulled to the side of the road, but then took off as officers approached.

They chased him along the freeway and into the West Adams area and eventually into a residential neighborhood near West and Jefferson boulevards.

The suspect pulled into a driveway, parked behind an apartment building and walked toward the street, where police were approaching.

"The suspect in the driveway pulled out two guns - one in each hand - and opened fire on the officers," McDonnell said. "Officers returned fire, striking the suspect."

"The suspect was on the ground, the officers went to his location, secured the firearms, administered aid to him, requested a paramedic ambulance who responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital."

McDonnell says from shell casings on the ground near the suspect it appears he fired his weapons multiple times. Officers also fired multiple rounds.

"It was very quick," said McDonnell, who was just appointed the city's police chief earlier this month. "Thank God no officers were injured during this. This shows just what our officers are facing out there every day - confronting a suspect who's gonna do what they gotta do to try to get away."