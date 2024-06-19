She was presented with a certificate of recognition for her outstanding career achievements and service to the L.A. community.

Debbie Allen honored by LA City Council: 'I want to give this back to the kids'

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council presented Allen with a certificate of recognition for her outstanding career achievements and service to L.A.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council presented Allen with a certificate of recognition for her outstanding career achievements and service to L.A.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council presented Allen with a certificate of recognition for her outstanding career achievements and service to L.A.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council presented Allen with a certificate of recognition for her outstanding career achievements and service to L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Whether she's on your TV screen or working in a dance studio, Debbie Allen is unforgettable.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council presented Allen with a certificate of recognition for her outstanding career achievements and service to L.A.

"It just means a lot because it is very important to be in a community where you feel not just loved but supported and respected," said Allen. "That's what we got today from the city council, which tells us that we are doing the right things, and we just got to do more."

During the city council meeting, there was a dance performance by members of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy before Councilmember Heather Hutt, who presented Allen with the certificate.

"When you think about Juneteenth, that is what happened, we danced," Hutt said. "Earlier, you saw the children performing and they did have that freedom of movement. That is a part of something coming from within, and [ Allen ] is the right person to really dedicate this day to."

The celebration, meant to kickoff Juneteenth, continued with a Juneteenth Feast. Members of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy spoke about the importance of the day.

"Just being recognized here at city hall is a huge deal because not a lot of cities do this," said Sarah Anindo Marshall, a dance instructor at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. "Honoring Miss Allen and also honoring Juneteenth, and this way is just absolutely amazing."

"I think it's very important for the community to be reminded of the incredible work that Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon continue to do," said Karen McDonald, the director of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

Throughout it all, Allen still maintains the same spirit.

"You know, I'm always going to be that kid that was 8 years old trying to get into a dance academy that wouldn't accept me because I was Black," she said. "I want to give this back to the kids. It's what the kids need right now."

The presentation was just the start of L.A.'s Juneteenth celebration. The city has more Juneteenth events planned through the weekend.