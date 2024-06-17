Dodgers unveil second City Connect uniforms

The Dodgers unveiled their second City Connect look, a nod to Los Angeles as a "city of dreams."

The Dodgers unveiled their second City Connect look, a nod to Los Angeles as a "city of dreams."

The Dodgers unveiled their second City Connect look, a nod to Los Angeles as a "city of dreams."

The Dodgers unveiled their second City Connect look, a nod to Los Angeles as a "city of dreams."

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled their second City Connect design on Monday.

The cobalt and electric blue uniforms will debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. There is also a hint of chili red on the design, a subtle reference to the red numbers on the Dodgers primary uniforms.

"The new jerseys for 2024 are a nod to the city's longstanding connection to being a city of dreams and dreamers," the Dodgers said in a news release on Monday. "A city filled with those shooting for the stars where impossible dreams can turn into reality."

The Dodgers are the first team to reveal their second uniform of the City Connect series. Their original look was unveiled in August 2021 with "Los Dodgers" appearing on the cap and jersey.

The "Los Angeles" front watermark is inspired by signage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Dodgers played from 1958 to 1961, after moving from Brooklyn. A contrail with an upward trajectory is featured on the watermark referencing "the city's pursuit of what's above and beyond."

The Dodgers offer a modern twist to their iconic interlocking "LA" logo on a blue cap. The LA remains prominent, but now a swooping "D" appears behind it. It's meant to represent the "LAD" team code. The LAD abbreviation also appears as a sleeve patch.

Numbers on the top right of the uniform above Los Angeles are inspired by the "mid-century typeface" that was popular during the franchise's cross-country move.

A major visual part of the uniform fabric are the electric blue and red dots scattered throughout the design. The Dodgers refer to that as a galaxy of stars focused on "the brilliance and diversity of Los Angeles."

The bottom corner of each jersey includes "#ITFDB," an acronym for "It's time for Dodger baseball," a phrase made popular by legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Los Angeles is the final Major League Baseball team to reveal its City Connect uniforms this year.