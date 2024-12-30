Suspects lead CHP on high-speed chases across SoCal in trucks allegedly stolen from Nevada

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspected car thieves led authorities on high-speed chases across multiple Southern California freeways on Monday in trucks they allegedly stole from a dealership in Nevada.
One of the pursuit suspects was taken into custody in North Hollywood near a laundromat, but the driver in the other vehicle evaded authorities by dangerously weaving in and out of traffic across several freeways.
That second driver was eventually taken into custody in South Los Angeles, near the Adams-Normandie neighborhood.
Both vehicles in question were reported stolen out of Carson City, Nevada Sunday night. The vehicles were being tracked by the dealership.