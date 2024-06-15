Los Angeles police shoot, kill woman armed with knife in Panorama City, authorities say

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A woman in her 20s, armed with a knife, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers early Saturday in Panorama City, authorities said.

Officers from the department's Mission Division were called at 12:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard between Gledhill and Vincennes streets regarding a suspect who was armed with a knife and threatening family members, according to the LAPD.

When the officers arrived, they encountered the woman and told her to drop the knife and surrender, a police statement said. The woman did not comply and shortly afterward, officers opened fire, authorities said.

Prior to the shooting, officers deployed a Taser, police said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody, the LAPD statement said. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the unidentified woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A knife was recovered at scene and will be booked as evidence, the LAPD said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.