WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Los Angeles police shoot, kill woman armed with knife in Panorama City, authorities say

City News Service logo
Saturday, June 15, 2024 8:23PM
LAPD shoots, kills woman armed with knife in Panorama City: Officials
A woman in her 20s, armed with a knife, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Los Angeles police in Panorama City, authorities said.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A woman in her 20s, armed with a knife, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers early Saturday in Panorama City, authorities said.

Officers from the department's Mission Division were called at 12:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard between Gledhill and Vincennes streets regarding a suspect who was armed with a knife and threatening family members, according to the LAPD.

When the officers arrived, they encountered the woman and told her to drop the knife and surrender, a police statement said. The woman did not comply and shortly afterward, officers opened fire, authorities said.

Prior to the shooting, officers deployed a Taser, police said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody, the LAPD statement said. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the unidentified woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A knife was recovered at scene and will be booked as evidence, the LAPD said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW