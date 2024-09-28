Los Angeles secures $11 million for future Jordan Downs Central Park in Watts

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A park project in Watts has secured $11 million in federal funding, which is expected to increase green space for residents by 80%, Mayor Karen Bass' office announced Friday.

The project, known as the Jordan Downs Central Park, will provide a soccer field, two basketball courts, walking paths, lighting, a community pool, among other amenities.

The funding comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund's Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program, which is part of a total $254.68 million for 54 projects in 24 states for new parks, according to the mayor's office.

"I want to thank Secretary Deb Haaland for her work in this historic funding for parks across the nation, and for the funding to support the development of Jordan Downs Central Park in Los Angeles," Bass said in a statement.

"Los Angeles has been working on a larger revitalization plan of Jordan Downs, and this funding will help to continue the redevelopment and revitalization, doing so in an environmentally friendly way that builds more housing and bike and walking paths across Jordan Downs," she continued.

According to Jenny Scanlin, the chief strategic development officer for the city's Housing Authority, which oversees Jordan Downs, the park will "significantly" enrich the lives of Watts residents.

"With over 45% of the population in Watts under the age of 25, the need for healthy spaces for engagement and play are critical. Over 1,000 residents developed the design of this park based on a set of principles including community, safety, healing, aspiration, empowerment, inclusivity, justice, and creativity," Scanlin said in a statement.

L.A. City Councilman Tim McOsker, who represents the 15th District, which encompasses Watts, expressed his support for the project. McOsker said he can't wait to see families enjoying the new green space once complete.

The Housing Authority of the City Los Angeles is in the process of revitalizing the Jordan Downs community, which includes an existing public housing development with 700 units of traditional public housing in Watts. The revitalization project is expected to bring new housing, a shopping center and other retail spaces, as well as jobs and child care facilities, the mayor's office said.

When completed, the Watts area will have 1,569 new affordable and market rate housing units, according to city officials.

The Jordan Downs plan includes a 115,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center, 45,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial and amenity spaces, a large community center and nine acres of new parks. The development also features new roads and infrastructure, including Century Boulevard, which opened in 2018.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.