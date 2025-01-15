Longtime Altadena contractor loses home, tools and the homes he was constructing in Eaton Fire

"I had four projects burn down that I will no longer be able to work on," said Robert Lund. "That was active current income for our family."

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- When you hear people talk about what they've lost in the fires, you can hear the pain in their voice.

Robert Lund and his family lost their Altadena home in the Eaton Fire. They had been there since 2011.

Lund spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday and recalled the very moment things took a frightening turn.

"My heart was in my throat," he said. "I got to a spot where I've never known fear like that before. We were surrounded by a fire storm."

Surrounded by flames, he and his wife rushed to save anything they could.

"I've never seen anything like this, except in a picture of a war," he added.

Lund's family is now among the thousands facing the daunting aftermath: dealing with insurance, temporary housing, and the thought of rebuilding.

Lund, however, has plenty experience with that. As a general contractor, he's been constructing homes in Altadena for more than 15 years.

Not only did he lose his own home, he lost his truck and all of his work tools.

"My truck, which was full of tens of thousand dollars of tools, my garage ... Basically, I have to build from ground zero again, like I was just starting."

Plus, the homes he was working were also destroyed.

While his family finds a long-term place to live, he's leaning on the support he and his family have received.

"The amount of support people have been able to give and love, it's just been an outpouring from everywhere," said Lund. "People we haven't heard from in years ... just a text, a call .. just that feels amazing."

Once he's fully back up and running, he expects to be working nonstop. Not just for himself, but also for his community.

"We planned on staying here forever, and now there's even more of a reason because we're going to help people come back, so this is home. We love Altadena," said Lund.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Lund family. To donate, click here.