Malibu schools closed Monday due to dangerous road conditions

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- All public Malibu schools will be closed Monday due to the storm causing dangerous road conditions and bringing challenges with accessing the schools, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced.

The four campuses that will be closed include:

Webster Elementary

Malibu Elementary

Malibu Middle School

Malibu High School

In a previous email sent to parents, the district said they were "in conversations with the City of Malibu, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the California Highway Patrol, County Public Works officials."

All Santa Monica schools will be in session Monday.