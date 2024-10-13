Man arrested near Trump rally in Coachella with loaded firearm, high-capacity magazine: Officials

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNS) -- A 49-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella on Saturday with a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

Deputies assigned to the rally contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint near the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.

They allegedly found the driver in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine. The driver was identified as Vem Miller, and was taken into custody and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a high-capacity magazine.

Miller was released Saturday on $5,000 bail, and was scheduled to appear at the Indio Larson Justice Center on Jan. 2, 2025, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department inmate database.

According to the sheriff's department, the incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact Deputy Coronado at 760-836-1600.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.