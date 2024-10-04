WATCH LIVE

Man believed to be armed hospitalized after shooting involving LAPD officers in Hollywood area

Friday, October 4, 2024 3:18AM
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area Thursday night.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Cole Avenue after police opened fire on a person they believed was armed with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No officers were injured in the incident, LAPD said. The individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the object the individual had was not a gun but did not elaborate on what the object was.

A large portion of the Hollywood area was closed off due to the investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

