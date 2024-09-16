71-year-old man and dog found dead after Glendora house fire; wife missing, authorities say

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 71-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a fire ripped through a home in Glendora overnight, and the victim's wife is missing, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Danecroft Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the flames in less than an hour.

The man, whose name has not been released, and a dog were found dead inside.

Lt. Steve Dejong with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said the couple that lived in the home was in the process of getting divorced. Police responded to their home about a month ago for a domestic violence call.

In that incident, Dejong said both of them accused each other of pushing and shoving.

Authorities declined to comment on whether the man's 68-year-old wife, who was said to be at a local football game Sunday night, is considered a suspect.

The man's death is being called suspicious but it's not yet a homicide investigation.

Dejong confirmed blood was found inside the home, but additional details about that were not available. The man's official cause of death has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.